TYLER — Caldwell Zoo is opening to the public after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to closed for over two months. According to our news partner KETK, the zoo plans to open their doors to the public on Monday, May 18. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the campus will implement safety and sanitation protocols to protect the guests, staff, and animals.

The following adjustments have been made:

All visitors (including members) must reserve a time slot for their visit

All foot traffic will be one-way

There will be a separate entrance and exit

Reentry will not be allowed after exiting

The Chakula Cafe will be open, but no inside seating.

Guests can purchase refreshments and use outdoor dining spaces

Ability to use cash is limited

Certain parts of the zoo are temporarily closed:

Petting pen

Rhino House Building

Penguin House Building

Texas Reptile Building

Events Meeting Room

Playground

Water Fountains