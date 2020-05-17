BULLARD — Bullard High School is mourning the loss of one of their own following an accident on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the accident happened on Highway 69 in front of Whataburger around 12:30 p.m. Emmas Sikes, a sophomore passed away Saturday morning as a result from the crash, According to the school district. Bullard ISD stated they will be providing counselors to students and staff. She was a member of the band, high school Key, Spanish club, and showed pigs as an active member in the FFA chapter.