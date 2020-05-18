WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Sgt. Antonio Gozikowski had been planning to leave the military and head to college to study dentistry. But the coronavirus is forcing universities to consider virtual or reduced schooling this fall. Gozikowski is stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and has decided to extend his military service for six months under a new Army program. Across the military, uncertainty about future jobs or college opportunities is driving more service members to re-enlist or at least postpone their scheduled departures. As unemployment, layoffs and a historic economic downturn grip the nation, the military is looking much more appealing with its job security, steady paycheck and benefits.