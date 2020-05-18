Rutryin/iStockBy ABC News

(DARLINGTON, S.C.) — NASCAR returned on Sunday after a 10-week pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line first, beating Alex Bowman to take the win at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Given the ongoing pandemic, several precautions were taken during the race. Fans were not allowed in the stands and team rosters were limited to 16 people, including the driver.

The starting order for the 400-mile race, which was dedicated to health care workers fighting COVID-19, was drawn at random based on owner points.

NASCAR’s next race will take place Wednesday, also at Darlington Raceway.

