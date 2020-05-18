TYLER — The first inmate in Smith County Jail has died from the coronavirus. According to our news partner KETK, the death has been confirmed by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The Sheriff’s Office announced the death of 61-year-old Raul Rodriguez from “an undisclosed medical issue” on Saturday morning. The department has not confirmed if Rodriguez had tested positive for the coronavirus. The TCJS confirmed the death on Sunday.

Ten other inmates have tested positive for the virus. 21 jailers have also tested positive for COVID-19. The death is the second inmate in Texas to die form the coronavirus. According to the TCJS, the other is in Bexar County in San Antonio.