TYLER — The Caldwell Zoo re-opened in Tyler on Monday. Executive Director Hayes Caldwell told KTBB, “We have had several comments from our guests saying they are so glad that we are open. It is good for everybody to be able to get out and stretch their legs a little bit and enjoy the sunshine.” The zoo has made modifications including timed ticketing. Traffic through the zoo is being routed in one direction, including separate entrance and exits.

The Executive Director said, “We have been able to get off to a very smooth start. People that are coming in seem to be very happy and pleased that we are open and we are excited to have them come see us.” More details are available by clicking the link. https://caldwellzoo.org/.