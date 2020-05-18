ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar-winning Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and his actress fiancé, Rooney Mara are expecting their first child, according to Page Six.

The couple, who met on the set of the Oscar-winning 2013 Spike Jonze film Her, but began dating after portraying Jesus and Mary Magdalene in the 2018 film Mary Magdalene, in which Mara played the title role and Phoenix played Jesus. They reportedly became engaged last year.

This will be the first child for Phoenix, 45 and Mara, 35.

Page Six reports the private pair haven’t revealed the news themselves, but based on baggy clothes Mara has been spotted wearing, she could be as far along as six months.

