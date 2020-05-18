Today is Monday May 18, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Abbott announces Phase 2 of reopening plan

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott announced that he is ready to enact Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the state. According to our news partner KETK, his plan is recommended unanimously by the state’s medical team. Bars are allowed to open on Friday, May 22, at 25% capacity. Childcare facilities may also open. Restaurants that were already open may increase to 50% capacity. On May 31, youth sports leagues, as well as overnight summer camps, can open as well. Many professional sports leagues, including baseball, golf, and football can also return to the state. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of these events. The governor presented a chart that over the past month, Texas’ positivity rate has dropped 66% across the state.

Abbott announces Phase 2 of reopening plan

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott announced that he is ready to enact Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the state. According to our news partner KETK, his plan is recommended unanimously by the state’s medical team. Bars are allowed to open on Friday, May 22, at 25% capacity. Childcare facilities may also open. Restaurants that were already open may increase to 50% capacity. On May 31, youth sports leagues, as well as overnight summer camps, can open as well. Many professional sports leagues, including baseball, golf, and football can also return to the state. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of these events. The governor presented a chart that over the past month, Texas’ positivity rate has dropped 66% across the state.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement