AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott announced that he is ready to enact Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the state. According to our news partner KETK, his plan is recommended unanimously by the state’s medical team. Bars are allowed to open on Friday, May 22, at 25% capacity. Childcare facilities may also open. Restaurants that were already open may increase to 50% capacity. On May 31, youth sports leagues, as well as overnight summer camps, can open as well. Many professional sports leagues, including baseball, golf, and football can also return to the state. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of these events. The governor presented a chart that over the past month, Texas’ positivity rate has dropped 66% across the state.