TYLER — COVID-19 testing is now underway at both Smith County jails. According to a news release, around 6 a.m. Monday, members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management arrived at the Smith County North Jail (Low-Risk Facility) to begin the testing. The testing will be conducted on every detention officer and inmate within this facility and will most likely last until Tuesday, according to officials. Additionally, testing will begin at the Central Jail on Wednesday, May 20, for all detention officers and inmates and is expected to last into Thursday.

As of Monday, the North Jail Facility has 10 inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19 and 19 detention officers who have tested positive. Also, one detention officer from the Central Jail tested positive for Covid-19. This officer was removed from the Central Jail prior to being tested due to known risk factors, according to the release.