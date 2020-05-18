AUSTIN — Governor Gregg Abbott has announced Phase 2 of reopening the state. On Monday afternooon, the Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen told KTBB, “The balance that is having to be struck by the Governor and all of us is that there is the economic disparity that causes suicides and drug overdoses, and domestic violence. So there is the balance that must be done, that while you are trying to protect people from this virus, and keep them healthy, you don’t create a counter health impact.

The Texas Speaker of the House continued telling KTBB, “We should be proud of what Texas has accomplished. Texas is leading the nation and we are out performing every large state in the country. Texans showing compassion and respect for each other is what has gotten Texas to number one in the nation in defeating COVID-19 and recovering from COVID-19. If we continue to be considerate and follow health guidelines, we will all be back to work and we will have the economy that we had before this virus showed up.”