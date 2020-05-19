TYLER — Last week Bishop Joseph Strickland signed a document promoted by conservative Catholics regarding COVID-19. On Tuesday, the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, told KTBB he was focusing on the vaccine for immunizations and how they are being developed, “They are working on vaccines for the COVID-19 that are using the unborn, aborted children, and I simply believe that’s very wrong and very destructive not just from a religious point of view, but from a humanitarian. These are human beings. These are part of the family of God’s people. So, that was actually stated in there. That’s not conjecture, that’s not hyperbole.”

The Bishop said the feedback has been in the affirmative, “It’s been very positive for me to hear from a lot of non-Catholics thanking me for speaking up, because as a Catholic Bishop I’m part of a universal organization that is the Catholic Church, so I have a voice that is a little different from the local pastors and thankfully many of them share a lot of the same perspective.” Bishop Strickland was very candid with KTBB, “Sometimes I say things and people get all upset, I mean I just try to teach the gospel and what we believe. And let me emphasize thankfully in this nation still we have the freedom to believe that. We have the freedom to exercise our faith, and live it, and share it in the community.”

The Bishop said he wasn’t as concerned with what people think, but more of what God thinks, “The Apostles were pretty outspoken, they said, yes we healed this person in the name of Jesus. They did’nt claim it for themselves, they said this is in the name of Jesus. And as you know the authorities said quit using that name. They said sorry, we are not going to quit. And all of the Apostles except for John died for that!”