NEW YORK (AP) – Nine new sex-abuse lawsuits have been filed in upstate New York against three Boy Scout local councils. Lawyers say the filings Tuesday signal an escalation of efforts to pressure councils nationwide to pay a big share of an eventual settlement in the Irving-based Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy proceedings. An injunction blocks the lawyers from proceeding with lawsuits against local councils through June 8. But several lawyers say they will press for the injunction to be lifted unless financial information is fully disclosed. If it’s lifted, there could be a wave of new lawsuits in New Jersey, California and the rest of New York.