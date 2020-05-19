Today is Tuesday May 19, 2020
Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2020 at 12:41 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Nine new sex-abuse lawsuits have been filed in upstate New York against three Boy Scout local councils. Lawyers say the filings Tuesday signal an escalation of efforts to pressure councils nationwide to pay a big share of an eventual settlement in the Irving-based Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy proceedings. An injunction blocks the lawyers from proceeding with lawsuits against local councils through June 8. But several lawyers say they will press for the injunction to be lifted unless financial information is fully disclosed. If it’s lifted, there could be a wave of new lawsuits in New Jersey, California and the rest of New York.

