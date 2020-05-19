cmannphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York’s Belmont Stakes is usually the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. This year it will be the first. The New York Racing Association announced the 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday, June 20 as the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

Another difference horse racing fans will notice — no spectators at the event in accordance with social distancing recommendations. Fans will be able to place bets online, however.

The race is also usually a mile and a half, but this year it will be shorter at a mile and an eighth.

The Belmont Stakes will air at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

The Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Preakness Stakes was rescheduled from May 16 to Oct. 3.

