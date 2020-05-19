GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Rodeo Association released a unanimous decision by the board to cancel the 2020 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo. In a news brief Tuesday, board President Chris Thompson described the end product as challenging. “This has been a heart-breaking decision. It’s been our hope all along to move forward with this year’s rodeo.” Thompson said, “But we now feel it is in the best interest of participants, fans, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to cancel this year’s event at this time.” Any purchased rodeo tickets will be refunded.