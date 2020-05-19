HENDESON COUNTY — Two teenagers were arrested on charges of shooting at vehicles driving on HWY 31 in Crescent Heights, West of Athens. On Tuesday Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told KTBB, “Investigators worked on it around the clock. They were able to identify two suspects. We did confiscate an air rifle and two male juveniles are in custody on the charge of deadly conduct. Twelve vehicles were damaged in the incidents. In accordance with state law, the identities of the offenders have not been released, since both are minors.