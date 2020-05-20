Today is Wednesday May 20, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Paxton appeals mail-in voting ruling

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (Staff/AP) – Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday announced that he’s filed an appeal after a federal judge ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus. Paxton says fear of catching the virus doesn’t meet the standard to vote by mail. The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country. Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.

Paxton appeals mail-in voting ruling

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (Staff/AP) – Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday announced that he’s filed an appeal after a federal judge ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus. Paxton says fear of catching the virus doesn’t meet the standard to vote by mail. The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country. Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement