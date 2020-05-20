AUSTIN (Staff/AP) – Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday announced that he’s filed an appeal after a federal judge ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus. Paxton says fear of catching the virus doesn’t meet the standard to vote by mail. The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country. Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.