Today is Wednesday May 20, 2020
Minnesota man dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2020 at 7:55 am
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed when his car collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the man from Twin Valley, Minnesota, was westbound when he lost control of his Toyota and swerved, glancing off a bridge guardrail before striking the trailer of the westbound semi. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 75-year-old woman from Mahnomen, Minnesota, who was his passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver from Humble, Texas, was not hurt. The patrol says roads were dry and the weather clear. The crash remains under investigation.

