AMPAS/ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the 93rd Oscars, currently set for February 28 on ABC, to a later date, sources tell Variety. However, the details, including potential new dates for the telecast, have not been discussed, according to the insider, and date remains unchanged at this point.

At issue are the myriad productions that were halted worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tens of thousands of movie theaters worldwide that were shuttered because of the crisis.

Previously, the Motion Picture Academy relaxed one of its rules to take the theater closures into consideration; for this year only, streamed films will be eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards. The rule typically states that a film must be shown in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a theatrical-qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which screenings must occur at least three times daily.

