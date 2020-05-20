Today is Wednesday May 20, 2020
“This did not age well”: Sarah Hyland pokes fun at her optimistic 2020 tweet

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2020 at 10:04 am
ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland poked a little fun at herself — and at the situation we’re all in nowadays — by calling back to a tweet she sent at the beginning of the year. 

“If you start off 2020 super sick that means nothing else bad can happen the rest of the year right? RIGHT?!,” the star tweeted January 4.

Tuesday, the actress responded to herself, saying “This tweet did not age well.” 

Hyland, who has battled serious health issues in the past, including undergoing a kidney transplant, is nonetheless apparently taking quarantine in stride. She also posted a photo of a dramatic dye job she’s had; her locks are now a dramatic pinkish-red.

Perhaps paraphrasing the punk band The Runaways, Sarah captioned the pic, “I wanna be where the people are…” She added “#QuaranTINT crew.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

