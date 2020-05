TYLER — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed pursuit Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, a witness and multiple law enforcement officials, say the chase began in Whitehouse around 7:15 a.m. when police attempted to pull a suspect over. The suspect fled, going to Troup and then into Bullard. They then went up HWY 69 North towards Tyler, where officers arrested him without further incident. His identify has not been released.