VAN — It’s been a hard year for kids and parents and a lot of them are looking forward to summer camp. Governor Abbott announced summer camps can start opening back up on June 1st. For Linda Paulk, President and CEO of Sky Ranch, that’s a welcome announcement, “The thought of possibly not being able to have summer camp was foreign for us.” Paulk say’s camp staff have been preparing for summer camp without knowing if kids would be allowed to come. “We really went to work in operating on the sense that we were going to be opening.” Paulk says so far thousands of kids have already signed up for camp at Sky Ranch.