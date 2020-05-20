TYLER — Tyler ISD has named its Campus Teachers of the Year. On Wednesday Jennifer Hines told KTBB, “It’s been so apparent to so many parents, such as myself and community members, just how much we appreciate the dedication that our teachers give to our students. They have really done a tremendous job being flexible with distance learning and reaching out to our children in multiple ways.”

Honoree’s were selected by their school administrators and their fellow teachers, as well as staff at their campuses. This distinction is awarded to teachers who exhibit extraordinary models of leadership and teaching that leads to successful student outcomes. These teachers are now competing for District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year honors. Hines continued, “We have had to adjust our plans for honoring this year’s Campus Teachers of the Year, and ultimately our District’s Teacher of the Year.” Tyler ISD will digitally announce the District winners on May 27, at 7 p.m. online at TylerISD.org. To see this years Campus winners click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/toy.