Today is Wednesday May 20, 2020
Breaking News: Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after a late slide

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2020 at 3:16 pm
Breaking News: Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after a late slide: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained their confidence following a sudden drop a day earlier. Big-name investor favorites like Facebook, Apple and Amazon helped pull the market higher Wednesday.

Target reported that its online sales more than doubled in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic put millions in lockdown. Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. Small-company stocks did much better than the rest of the market, another bullish signal.

Breaking News: Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after a late slide: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained their confidence following a sudden drop a day earlier. Big-name investor favorites like Facebook, Apple and Amazon helped pull the market higher Wednesday.

Target reported that its online sales more than doubled in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic put millions in lockdown. Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. Small-company stocks did much better than the rest of the market, another bullish signal.

