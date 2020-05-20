HOUSTON (AP) – An employee for a popular Texas ice cream maker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced on Wednesday. The employee, who works at Blue Bell Creameries’ facility in Brenham, has been quarantined and is under medical supervision, according to a company statement. Brenham is located about 70 miles northwest of Houston. The area where the employee worked has been deep cleaned and disinfected, Blue Bell said. Texas reported 1,411 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total cases reported in Texas has climbed to 51,323. The state reported 50 new deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,419.