HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors in Houston say the girlfriend of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst was arrested on charges of injuring the longtime Republican officeholder in an alleged attack that broke two of his ribs. Authorities said Wednesday that the 74-year-old Dewhurst called police after X-rays confirmed his injuries. Forty-year-old Leslie Ann Caron was charged with injury to the elderly, a third degree felony in Texas. Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2012. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but lost in a primary runoff to Ted Cruz.