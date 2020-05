LARUE — Authorities in Henderson County are investigating a body that was discovered Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found on CR 4307. The victim found is a 57-year-old white male. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse describes this as an on-going investigation, that begin after a friend of the victim contacted law enforcement around 6:30 a.m. The body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.