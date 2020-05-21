AUSTIN (AP) – A federal appeals court has quickly put on a hold a ruling that would pave the way in Texas for a dramatic expansion of mail-in voting due to fears of the coronavirus. The move by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday came less than 24 hours after a federal judge in San Antonio ruled that Texas must give all 16 million registered voters the option of voting by mail during the pandemic. Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents voting in person.