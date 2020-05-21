Today is Thursday May 21, 2020
Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 7:57 am
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — A naval air station in Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates. Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi says the shooter was “neutralized” and all gates remain closed. There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries. The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

