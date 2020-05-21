vmargineanu/iStock By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News (CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) -- One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning. The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday. The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time. All gates remain closed, officials said. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

One injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, suspect neutralized

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 7:49 am

vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) -- One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning.



The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday.



The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time.



All gates remain closed, officials said.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back