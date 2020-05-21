One injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, suspect neutralized
Posted/updated on:
May 21, 2020 at
7:49 am
vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News
(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) -- One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning.
The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday.
The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time.
All gates remain closed, officials said.
