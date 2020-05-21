Today is Thursday May 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, suspect neutralized

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 7:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) -- One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning.

The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time.

All gates remain closed, officials said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

One injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, suspect neutralized

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 7:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) -- One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning.

The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time.

All gates remain closed, officials said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement