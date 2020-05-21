Today is Thursday May 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Muppets Now’ coming to Disney+

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 8:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesBy GEORGE COSTANTINO and STEVE IERVOLINO, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — The Pig’s out of the bag! The Muppets Studio announced its first original series for Disney+ on Wednesday, called Muppets Now

The series, which promises an overflowing of, “spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed,” kicks off with the six-episode first season, which follows endlessly-beleaguered show producer Scooter navigating, “whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him,” in an effort to upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. 

Muppets Now launches July 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Muppets Now’ coming to Disney+

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 8:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesBy GEORGE COSTANTINO and STEVE IERVOLINO, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — The Pig’s out of the bag! The Muppets Studio announced its first original series for Disney+ on Wednesday, called Muppets Now

The series, which promises an overflowing of, “spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed,” kicks off with the six-episode first season, which follows endlessly-beleaguered show producer Scooter navigating, “whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him,” in an effort to upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. 

Muppets Now launches July 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement