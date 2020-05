vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — One security force member has been injured in a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas Thursday morning.

The shooter has been neutralized, Navy officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time.

All gates remain closed, officials said.

