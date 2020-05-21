Kuzma/iStock By IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal in connection with their involvement in the so-called "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. The Full House actress will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, while her husband, a fashion designer, will serve five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts. They will enter their guilty pleas on conspiracy charges on Friday, according to the office. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling in a press release. The couple become the 23rd and 24th suspects to plead guilty to the case, which was announced last year. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

