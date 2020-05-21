Today is Thursday May 21, 2020
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli agree to plea guilty in college admission scam case

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 8:34 am
Kuzma/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to a plea deal in connection with their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House actress and the fashion designer will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service for conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

