TYLER — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services was distributing the antiviral drug Remdesivir from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. UT Health East Texas is among the hospitals receiving a shipment of the drug to treat COVID-19 patients. Medical staff at the hospital will determine how the drug will be used. It will be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, said Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Chief Medical Officer.

“We’re already a part of trials using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-positive patients, and this gives us another tool in our arsenal to treat COVID-19,” Cummins said.