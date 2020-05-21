kjschraa/iStock By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Among several other renowned retailers, Ralph Lauren is donating to workers on the front lines of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the American fashion company announced that it is giving away 1.5 million products as a part of the brand's relief efforts. Lounge wear, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, sweaters and more are being donated through charity networks and through many of Ralph Lauren's longstanding partners focused on cancer care. Ralph Lauren's coffee truck, Ralph's Coffee, also donated coffee and baked goods to workers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and other hospitals in the New York metro area. "New York is our hometown, and a city that has been affected greatly by the global pandemic," the retailer wrote in an Instagram post . "With this small gesture, we recognize with deep gratitude the tireless service of our local healthcare workers." Ralph Lauren also partnered with the CFDA Foundation to donate 250,000 masks and 25,000 gowns to U.S. front-line workers. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ralph Lauren donates 1.5 million products to front-line workers in need

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 10:57 am

