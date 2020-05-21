Today is Thursday May 21, 2020
Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2020 at 3:45 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas Supreme Court justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is the highest-ranking state official known to have contracted COVID-19. Justice Debra Lehrmann tweeted Thursday that she and her husband, Greg, tested positive after showing symptoms last week. She told the Dallas Morning News the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. They did get visits from family, including an infant grandchild. The judge said the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. Lehrmann said her health has not interfered with her job, because the state Supreme Court is working remotely.

