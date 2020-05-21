TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District is accepting nominations for the 2020 W.T. “Doc” Ballard award. On Thursday, NET Health CEO George Roberts told KTBB, “Doc Ballard was a leader in protecting the public. He was on our first health district board and had expertise in the area of environmental control. He was crucial to quality and safety of public drinking water and public food service…a real public champion.”

Roberts described potential candidates for the award, “What have they done in the area of public service? They may be in food safety, in nursing, they could be helping with COVID-19 public health emergency. Basically an individual who has gone above and beyond.”

This is NET Health’s highest accolade for outstanding service contributing to the enhancement of Public Health in East Texas. Nominations will be accepted through May 29th. Roberts said the nomination process includes, “a nomination letter of 250 words or less, including a description of why the individual is deserving of this award. Letters are accepted via mail to the attention of: W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award.