TYLER — Memorial Day Weekend will see the lowest statewide average for a tank of gas since 2003. A report from AAA Texas, reveals the average price of $1.60 per gallon in Texas. People fueling up in Tyler will pay the lowest price of anyone in the state at $1.48/gallon. In 2003, Texans paid $1.39 on average. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the AAA App for mobile devices.