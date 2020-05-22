Today is Friday May 22, 2020
Group: Texas naval base shooter voiced support for clerics

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2020 at 3:48 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A group that monitors online activity of jihadists says the suspect killed during an attack at a Texas naval air base voiced support for hardline clerics. The attack Thursday at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi wounded a sailor working security before other security officers killed the gunman. The gunman was identified on Friday by the FBI as 20-year-old Adam Salim Alsahli of Corpus Christi. He had been a business major at a local community college. Officials say a gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base and opened fire on security workers. The SITE Intelligence Group says social media accounts matching Alsahli’s profile featured jihadi figures.

