(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Universal Orlando could open to the public in early June, according to ABC affiliate WFTV. The Orange County Task Force has approved the park's plan to reopen to the public on June 5, the Orlando-based station said Thursday. The phased reopening would start June 1 with employees reporting to test the park's adjustments due to coronavirus. In the next few days, select guests would be allowed in with the public opening on June 5. Employees and guests will be required to wear masks, while more virtual lines and social distancing guidelines will start in the parking lot. A letter from Universal Orlando CEO Thomas Williams to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, obtained by WFTV, reads in part, "We have created a new level of best practice for our already aggressive health, safety and hygiene procedures. We have followed CDC guidelines, the advice of health officials and recommendations from our own experts." "As we move toward June 1, we will continue to monitor local conditions, work closely with health officials and be ready to act as-needed," the letter added. The plan will now go to Demings, and if approved will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the final OK. DeSantis has indicated he is willing to allow theme parks to reopen if they submit plans supported by local officials. "When you open a theme park, it's not like you can flip a switch and three days later do it," he said at a press conference Monday. "I'm not saying this is going to happen tomorrow, but I think it's prudent to solicit these plans so we know the direction we're going." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Universal Orlando plans to reopen for public June 5

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2020 at 6:57 am

cveltri/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

