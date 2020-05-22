(NEW YORK) -- While Memorial Day Weekend does feel different this year, some time off and deep discounts are sure to put a smile on many faces. From the comfort of your home, you can now score big deals on many items, like clothing to beauty products, with the click of a button. Find what you need around the house with slashed price tags from stores such as West Elm or Bed, Bath & Beyond, or get your hands on beauty essentials you've wanted to try. ABC News' Good Morning America has churned out a guide to some of the best deals and steals to shop throughout the holiday weekend: FASHION Banana Republic: Get 75% off everything excluding third-party branded merchandise, face masks and gift cards. Target: Buy one, get one free on swimwear. Madewell: Get up to 30% off on apparel, shoes, and accessories with code HAPPYTOGETHER. Gap: Enjoy an extra 50% off everything excluding daily deals, face masks and gift cards with code WARM. Aritizia: Select styles will be on sale for up to 50% off. New York & Company: Stock up on apparel with 50% off sitewide. Nike: Stock up on footwear and more for up to 40% off. Draper James: Get 40% off select styles. Old Navy: Browse through shorts, tees and tanks, as well as swimwear for 50% off. J. Crew: Get up to 60% off purchases when you use code HISUMMER. BEAUTY & HAIR Ulta: Snag your favorite hair essentials and beauty tools with daily beauty steals for the rest of the month. Sephora: Save up to 50% off select skin, hair, makeup, and fragrances. Plus, get free shipping when you use code FREESHIP. KKW: Step your scent game up with 25% off fragrances sitewide (kkwfragrance.com) or $3 off mascara (Ulta.com only). Kérastase Paris: When you spend $85, you will get a free gift with purchase. Plus, receive free shipping on everything when you use code MEM20. Bliss: Bring the spa home with 20% off sitewide savings. ghd: Enjoy a free copper flight hair dryer with any hot tool purchase. La Roche-Posay: Stock up on summer skin buys with an additional 20% off sitewide plus two free samples with orders $65 and up with code MDW2020. Stila: Take an extra 30% off sale items sitewide. Dermstore: Get up to 20% off through The Summer Event when you use code SUMMER. Lancôme: Get up to 20% off Lancôme products. HOME Bed, Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off outdoor items such as pool floats and pillows in addition to 30% off select rugs and lighting, and Marmalade. Walmart: Save up to $150 on outdoor furniture including fire pits, chairs and more. Home Depot: Score up to 35% off select items. Dyson: Get up to $200 off on select products online. Crane & Canopy: Save big with 60% off bedding, sheets and more. Instant Pot: Get your hands on an Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker for 20% off at Macy's. Target: Enjoy up to 25% off select home items online using code HOME. West Elm: Shop and save with 10% off purchases of $100 or more, 15% off purchases of $250 or more, 20% off $500 purchases or more, and 25% off purchases of $1,500 or more. Wayfair: Get up to 70% off storewide. Pier 1: Stock up with up to 40% off on outdoor furniture Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Memorial Day 2020: Browse the best deals in beauty, fashion, home and more

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2020 at 7:17 am

artisteer/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- While Memorial Day Weekend does feel different this year, some time off and deep discounts are sure to put a smile on many faces.



From the comfort of your home, you can now score big deals on many items, like clothing to beauty products, with the click of a button.



Find what you need around the house with slashed price tags from stores such as West Elm or Bed, Bath & Beyond, or get your hands on beauty essentials you've wanted to try.



ABC News' Good Morning America has churned out a guide to some of the best deals and steals to shop throughout the holiday weekend:



FASHION



Banana Republic: Get 75% off everything excluding third-party branded merchandise, face masks and gift cards.



Target: Buy one, get one free on swimwear.



Madewell: Get up to 30% off on apparel, shoes, and accessories with code HAPPYTOGETHER.



Gap: Enjoy an extra 50% off everything excluding daily deals, face masks and gift cards with code WARM.



Aritizia: Select styles will be on sale for up to 50% off.



New York & Company: Stock up on apparel with 50% off sitewide.



Nike: Stock up on footwear and more for up to 40% off.



Draper James: Get 40% off select styles.



Old Navy: Browse through shorts, tees and tanks, as well as swimwear for 50% off.



J. Crew: Get up to 60% off purchases when you use code HISUMMER.



BEAUTY & HAIR



Ulta: Snag your favorite hair essentials and beauty tools with daily beauty steals for the rest of the month.



Sephora: Save up to 50% off select skin, hair, makeup, and fragrances. Plus, get free shipping when you use code FREESHIP.



KKW: Step your scent game up with 25% off fragrances sitewide (kkwfragrance.com) or $3 off mascara (Ulta.com only).



Kérastase Paris: When you spend $85, you will get a free gift with purchase. Plus, receive free shipping on everything when you use code MEM20.



Bliss: Bring the spa home with 20% off sitewide savings.



ghd: Enjoy a free copper flight hair dryer with any hot tool purchase.



La Roche-Posay: Stock up on summer skin buys with an additional 20% off sitewide plus two free samples with orders $65 and up with code MDW2020.



Stila: Take an extra 30% off sale items sitewide.



Dermstore: Get up to 20% off through The Summer Event when you use code SUMMER.



Lancôme: Get up to 20% off Lancôme products.



HOME



Bed, Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off outdoor items such as pool floats and pillows in addition to 30% off select rugs and lighting, and Marmalade.



Walmart: Save up to $150 on outdoor furniture including fire pits, chairs and more.



Home Depot: Score up to 35% off select items.



Dyson: Get up to $200 off on select products online.



Crane & Canopy: Save big with 60% off bedding, sheets and more.



Instant Pot: Get your hands on an Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker for 20% off at Macy's.



Target: Enjoy up to 25% off select home items online using code HOME.



West Elm: Shop and save with 10% off purchases of $100 or more, 15% off purchases of $250 or more, 20% off $500 purchases or more, and 25% off purchases of $1,500 or more.



Wayfair: Get up to 70% off storewide.



Pier 1: Stock up with up to 40% off on outdoor furniture



