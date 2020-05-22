artisteer/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — While Memorial Day Weekend does feel different this year, some time off and deep discounts are sure to put a smile on many faces.

From the comfort of your home, you can now score big deals on many items, like clothing to beauty products, with the click of a button.

Find what you need around the house with slashed price tags from stores such as West Elm or Bed, Bath & Beyond, or get your hands on beauty essentials you’ve wanted to try.

ABC News’ Good Morning America has churned out a guide to some of the best deals and steals to shop throughout the holiday weekend:

FASHION

Banana Republic: Get 75% off everything excluding third-party branded merchandise, face masks and gift cards.

Target: Buy one, get one free on swimwear.

Madewell: Get up to 30% off on apparel, shoes, and accessories with code HAPPYTOGETHER.

Gap: Enjoy an extra 50% off everything excluding daily deals, face masks and gift cards with code WARM.

Aritizia: Select styles will be on sale for up to 50% off.

New York & Company: Stock up on apparel with 50% off sitewide.

Nike: Stock up on footwear and more for up to 40% off.

Draper James: Get 40% off select styles.

Old Navy: Browse through shorts, tees and tanks, as well as swimwear for 50% off.

J. Crew: Get up to 60% off purchases when you use code HISUMMER.

BEAUTY & HAIR

Ulta: Snag your favorite hair essentials and beauty tools with daily beauty steals for the rest of the month.

Sephora: Save up to 50% off select skin, hair, makeup, and fragrances. Plus, get free shipping when you use code FREESHIP.

KKW: Step your scent game up with 25% off fragrances sitewide (kkwfragrance.com) or $3 off mascara (Ulta.com only).

Kérastase Paris: When you spend $85, you will get a free gift with purchase. Plus, receive free shipping on everything when you use code MEM20.

Bliss: Bring the spa home with 20% off sitewide savings.

ghd: Enjoy a free copper flight hair dryer with any hot tool purchase.

La Roche-Posay: Stock up on summer skin buys with an additional 20% off sitewide plus two free samples with orders $65 and up with code MDW2020.

Stila: Take an extra 30% off sale items sitewide.

Dermstore: Get up to 20% off through The Summer Event when you use code SUMMER.

Lancôme: Get up to 20% off Lancôme products.

HOME

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off outdoor items such as pool floats and pillows in addition to 30% off select rugs and lighting, and Marmalade.

Walmart: Save up to $150 on outdoor furniture including fire pits, chairs and more.

Home Depot: Score up to 35% off select items.

Dyson: Get up to $200 off on select products online.

Crane & Canopy: Save big with 60% off bedding, sheets and more.

Instant Pot: Get your hands on an Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker for 20% off at Macy’s.

Target: Enjoy up to 25% off select home items online using code HOME.

West Elm: Shop and save with 10% off purchases of $100 or more, 15% off purchases of $250 or more, 20% off $500 purchases or more, and 25% off purchases of $1,500 or more.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off storewide.

Pier 1: Stock up with up to 40% off on outdoor furniture

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.