Photos: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; NetflixBy MEGAN STONE, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) With actor Nicolas Cage tapped to play the infamous Joe Exotic in a movie inspired by Netflix’s hit show Tiger King, fans of the true crime series are now wondering who will play Exotic’s arch nemesis: Carole Baskin.

A tentative answer came on Thursday when actress Tara Reid confirmed to US Weekly that she is currently in talks for the coveted role.

“We’re definitely in major conversations and working out the things — the offers and this and that so, let’s see what happens,” she dished to the magazine. “I would love to play this character. It’d be amazing.”

While casting for the part is still underway, the Sharknado alum stated that she intends to spend time with Baskin should she land the role.

“I would definitely want to spend a week with her — not to ask her anything, to see how she eats, s****, see how she plays, see if she talks to people. It’d be more for me to study, just to get her vibe,” the 44-year-old revealed. “I think she is a complex character and I know I’d nail it.”

Baskin, who is the current CEO of Big Cat Rescue, became a household name for her appearance in Netflix’s bizarre series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Mainly, fans are convinced she murdered her millionaire ex-husband due to an offhanded remark she muttered about the likelihood of tigers eating a human.

“Just cover them in sardine oil or something they want to eat, should do the trick,” she famously said on camera.

As for Exotic, born Joseph Schreibvogel, he was found guilty for hatching a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin and is currently serving a 22-year sentence. The former Oklahoma zoo owner maintains his innocence.

The Tiger King movie’s release date is currently unknown.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.