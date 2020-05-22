TYLER — In March Willie Mims won the majority of votes for Precinct 1 Constable in Smith County. On Thursday, the Twelfth Court of Appeals in Tyler delivered a reversal in verdict. This is following a controversy where the incumbent Bobby Garmon raised questions about Mims eligibility before the election process began. On Thursday, the 12th Court of Appeals reversed the 241st courts original decision, meaning Willie Mims has been taken off the runoff election ballot in July. Constable Garmon told KTBB Thursday evening, “I feel great. I feel that people voted for me and donated to me, and I felt like I had to go to the last day of this to fight.”

As a result of the courts decision, the July runoff will now have Constable Garmon vs. Curtis Traylor Harris. In a release delivered by The 12th Court of Appeals official court decision of the 241st was reversed and rendered. The Smith County Democratic Party told KTBB that they did not have comment on Thursday night, but was working on a statement. No word on whether Mims will appeal, KTBB has reached out for comment, but has not yet heard back.