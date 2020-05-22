TYLER — A former director of the East Texas Center for Independent Living is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars from the company. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Rottab, 33, once led ETCIL and is charged with stealing money from a federal program that was meant for clients. Rottab is ordered to forfeit nearly $530,000, according to documents filed in federal court. Court documents reveal that Bobby Mims has been designated as Rottab’s lead attorney. The head prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be Jack Noble. To view the court document, click the link. https://www.easttexasmatters.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/JESSICA-ROTTAB-COURT-DOCUMENT-2.pdf.