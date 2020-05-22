Today is Friday May 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Director of ETCIL accused of embezzling

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2020 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A former director of the East Texas Center for Independent Living is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars from the company. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Rottab, 33, once led ETCIL and is charged with stealing money from a federal program that was meant for clients. Rottab is ordered to forfeit nearly $530,000, according to documents filed in federal court. Court documents reveal that Bobby Mims has been designated as Rottab’s lead attorney. The head prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be Jack Noble. To view the court document, click the link. https://www.easttexasmatters.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/JESSICA-ROTTAB-COURT-DOCUMENT-2.pdf.

Former Director of ETCIL accused of embezzling

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2020 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A former director of the East Texas Center for Independent Living is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars from the company. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Rottab, 33, once led ETCIL and is charged with stealing money from a federal program that was meant for clients. Rottab is ordered to forfeit nearly $530,000, according to documents filed in federal court. Court documents reveal that Bobby Mims has been designated as Rottab’s lead attorney. The head prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be Jack Noble. To view the court document, click the link. https://www.easttexasmatters.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/JESSICA-ROTTAB-COURT-DOCUMENT-2.pdf.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement