TYLER — State troopers are again stepping up enforcement efforts over Memorial Day weekend and will be out in force to search for drunken drivers and speeding motorists during what’s historically a busy travel time. Sgt. Jean Dark tells KTBB, “Traditionally during the Memorial Day Weekend, not just DPS Troopers but other law enforcement agencies are out in force to help keep the roadway safe and help encourage motorists to practice those safe driving habits.”

Sgt. Dark also reminded travelers taking a trip to survey their vehicle beforehand, “Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained. Also, make sure you are monitoring the weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.” Dark went on to invite drivers to visit drivetexas.org, “That will show road conditions and closings and that will tell you if there is construction in certain areas along the route.”