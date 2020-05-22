TYLER — Tyler ISD announced in a news brief Thursday, they are being proactive in looking at next years calendar for the 20-21 school year. Gov. Greg Abbott suggested school districts start the year earlier and incorporate flexibility in the schedule in case facilities are closed again due to COVID-19. “We are far away from making any decisions at this point,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “There are many factors to consider including the need to make up lost learning time from this school year and flexibility if the governor closes school facilities again. We are evaluating all options to make the best decision for our students and staff.” Any changes would need approval by the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees.