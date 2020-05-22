AUSTIN (AP) – Texas bars, bowling alleys, skating rinks and even some strip clubs are set to reopen with restrictions over the Memorial Day weekend as the state continues to gradually restart one of the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week ordered further easing of some state rules that had shuttered many venues for more than a month. On Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission reported the state reached 12.8 percent unemployment in April, the highest monthly level since the state began recording the figures in January 1976.