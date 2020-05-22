TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks input for the amended long-range transportation plan and new short-range transportation plan. The proposed plans are slated to begin construction within the next four years. Federal law requires projects funded with federal transportation dollars be listed in long and short-range transportation plans vetted through a public involvement process.

The names of the two documents are as follows:

Long-range plan – Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP)

Short-range plan – Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

The project presentation will be posted on the MPO website on Tuesday, and can be accessed through the website link or QR code provided. The posting will be a recorded presentation highlighting the major projects to be implemented by the proposed documents. This virtual presentation kicks-off a 30-day public comment period. The proposed plans will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on June 25. Residents can submit questions and comments through the form below the presentation or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.