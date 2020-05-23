DALLAS (AP) — A court in the Dallas suburbs this week held what is believed to be the first American jury trial conducted over online video. The civil proceeding Monday in a Collin County court was an non-binding, abbreviated trial in a lawsuit over a disputed insurance claim. It serves as an experiment in restarting parts of the justice system that have been ground to a halt by the coronavirus. Potential jurors connected with the court over Zoom and jury selection was streamed live on Youtube. Lawyers showed evidence by sharing their computer screens. The plaintiff’s attorney, Matthew Pearson, said the experience was better than he expected.